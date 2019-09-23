Natasha Lyonne’s Clapping Steals the Show at Emmys, Conquers Twitter

Some netizens also recalled how Nicole Kidman previously caught the public eye with her manner of clapping at the Oscars two years ago.

American actress and director Natasha Lyonne has apparently managed to woo social media during the recent Emmy Awards ceremony when her peculiar way of clapping was caught on camera and went viral online.

This spectacle appeared to captivate the attention of many netizens, with the GIF of the scene quickly becoming a meme in its own right.

Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight... I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HcYc35I0MQ — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) 23 сентября 2019 г.

Me: Got a ton of stuff to do today.



Also me: Repeatedly watches gif of Natasha Lyonne clapping. pic.twitter.com/D0DHXCYoj3 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) 23 сентября 2019 г.

I don’t think Natasha Lyonne has stopped clapping since the show started pic.twitter.com/pRaGy9k92y — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) 23 сентября 2019 г.

Some also recalled that previously, famous actress Nicole Kidman also caught the public eye with her manner of clapping at the 2017 Oscars, which, as US Magazine points out, was the result of her being afraid to damage a “huge ring” she was wearing at the time.

just natasha lyonne and nicole kidman clapping at award shows 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RmfQqbtJ4Q — ʲᵉˢˢ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜˡᵒʷⁿ (@nlyonne69) 23 сентября 2019 г.