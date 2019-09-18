‘F**k PewDiePie, I Hate Him’: Model Trisha Paytas on Foul-Mouthed Rant Against YouTuber

The 29-year-old Swede had trolled his fellow YouTuber Trisha over inviting another Internet persona to her studio where she "grossly" "ghosted" him instead of setting up business ties - something the diva failed to forget and forgive.

Social media persona and singer Trisha Paytas has taken a strong-worded dig at the "YouTube king," as he is frequently called by devoted fans, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, making the programme host who was speaking to her, Logan Paul, roll his eyes.

Ew. F**k him and his declining views," she said as an image of the YouTuber popped up on screens. "Everyone's like 'Wow, he's the most subscribed,' you get a f***ing million views on YouTube, like what the f**k," Trisha, an individual content creator herself, thundered.

She then brought up a video Pewds made about her and said that she remembered it well enough, although it was aired in May 2018. In it, Trisha, "the irrelevant person" as she branded herself during her verbatim, was blasted by Pewds for inviting YouTuber Nikocado Avocado to Los Angeles to team up for a project, and then allegedly "ghosting" him when he arrived.

Pewds then referred to the blonde bombshell's conduct as "gross," which is something Trisha didn't forget either:

"He did a video about me. I'm like the most irrelevant person. This is where your content is coming (from) where you're doing a video about me ghosting someone? PewDiePie, f**k all the way off," she went on with her escapade further claiming the Swede is "disgusting," and his "humour sucks."

"You should stick to playing video games," she schooled him, expressing her despise most straight-forwardly:

"F**k PewDiePie, I hate him."

Logan and co-hosts Spencer Taylor and Mike Majlak appeared to be all lost for words after the tirade, staring at the camera with an expression of utmost shock and hurrying to change the topic.

YouTuber PewDiePie is a well-known internet personality regularly streaming videos on his channel and boosting the reputation of the best-paid and top prominent individual content creators despite months of his neck-and-neck race for the top YouTube status against Indian music label T-Series and the latter's win.