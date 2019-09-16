Irish mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor posted on Twitter recently, prompting fans to speculate about a possible UFC comeback. Earlier this year, the former UFC Lightweight Champion was suspended for his involvement in a brawl but that ended in April and McGregor has not been booked for another fight since.

Irish MMA Conor McGregor left a very laconic post on Twitter recently, making his fans think that the date of his next fight has been confirmed.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

​But as McGregor was suspended earlier this year following a brawl with an elderly man in a Dublin pub and has not been booked for another fight, even after the suspension was lifted, fans were quick to comment on his post.

Conor McGregor vs Old Man in Irish Pub II — Jack (@jackdmallett) September 16, 2019

do you know how to fight? You lost 3-4 last fights — SAINT NIKOLA (@SNMostar) September 16, 2019

​However, not everyone was sarcastic about McGregor's plans.

Let's goooo champ!! — Krishooox (@WhatisuUsername) September 16, 2019

Make way for the champ pic.twitter.com/pPmCUjwtCT — M🇮🇪 (@_afcmatt) September 16, 2019

​Others started to weigh on McGregor's chances of winning another fight.

As a huge fan I kind of wish you would actually retire. Another loss at this point would be real tough — Sitero (@YOsitero) September 16, 2019

In April, Conor McGregor had a brawl with a 50-year-old Dubliner, punching the man in the face in Dublin's Marble Arch pub. He later apologised for his behaviour but was suspended from participating in UFC fights. Last time McGregor fought in the octagon was in October 2018 when he lost to Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov.