The spicy incident occurred as the 25-year-old TV hostess was giving an interview during the Martin Fierro Awards, which is the country's major TV award ceremony.

Argentinian TV hostess Sol Perez accidentally flashed her undies during a live broadcast after designer Fabian Medina Flores readjusted the lower part of her dress.

Commenting on the incident, Flores said that he didn't want to embarrass Perez, but only wanted to adjust the dress as the lower hem was stuck on her shoe. Perez took the incident in her stride, while noting that the designer could have done it on purpose.

Besides being a TV hostess and a journalist, Perez is a popular social media personality with more than 4.5 million subscribers.