Argentinian TV hostess Sol Perez accidentally flashed her undies during a live broadcast after designer Fabian Medina Flores readjusted the lower part of her dress.
Commenting on the incident, Flores said that he didn't want to embarrass Perez, but only wanted to adjust the dress as the lower hem was stuck on her shoe. Perez took the incident in her stride, while noting that the designer could have done it on purpose.
Besides being a TV hostess and a journalist, Perez is a popular social media personality with more than 4.5 million subscribers.
