CCTV Footage Reveals Smart Dog Can Use Kid's Training Toilet

Walking into his house early in the morning, the man soon found out that something was wrong. A poop had mysteriously appeared in his son's training toilet. He thought it was strange that his wife had missed it and decided to check the CCTV footage.

"I got home from work at 5 a.m. and noticed poop in my son's training toilet ... I thought, 'That's weird, how did my wife miss this?' ... I checked the cameras and this is what I found", the man said, according to The Daily Mail.

The black-and-white footage revealed that his dog had managed to teach himself a unique skill - using his son's training toilet at night.

The pet's actions look normal on the video at first, but things soon take an unexpected turn. The dog begins to circle around the kid's toilet before finally crouching over it, expertly hovering over the bowl with his two hind legs. The clip ends with the pooch running away in the other direction, with his mess left in the training toilet.

While this particular dog has managed to teach himself a unique skill, it is also reportedly possible to train pets to use normal human toilets.