Watch Man Catch Smartphone During Roller Coaster Ride

Unlike other amusement rides, the Shambhala ride at the Port Aventura park in Spain films every ride, allowing visitors to purchase the video and share extraordinary moments.

A man has become famous on social media after a video of him catching a smartphone during a roller coaster ride went viral.

Commenting on the incident, the freshly minted hero, Samuel Kempf, said that at the end of the ride, he handed the phone back to its owner, who released the footage as a gesture of thanks.

"The funniest reaction was when we had got off the roller coaster and you go down to look at the photos and videos they take and half the people there seemed to be watching our screen and then everyone started cheering and clapping when it happened," Samuel Kempf told the New Zealand Herald outlet.