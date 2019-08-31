Register
14:43 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mia Khalifa

    Mia Khalifa: Adult Actress From ‘Hijab’ Scene Speaks Out on Why She Thought ‘It Was Okay to Do Porn’

    © Photo: miakhalifa/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Khalifa rapidly became one of the most popular faces in adult films in early 2015. She said she wanted to keep her job a secret but it all spiralled out of control after the viral hijab porn scene.

    Former adult actress Mia Khalifa, who quit the industry four years ago shortly after performing sex acts while wearing a hijab, has revealed how her childhood insecurities and youth rebelliousness led her to venture into pornography.

    Speaking on HARDtalk, a BBC TV programme, she said: “I don't think low self-esteem discriminates against anyone. It doesn't matter if you come from a great family or if you come from a not-so-great background.”

    “I struggled my entire childhood with [my] weight and I never felt attractive or worthy of male attention, and suddenly, [in] my first year of college, I start losing all this weight from making small changes and by the time I graduated I was ready to make a bigger difference.”

    After losing over 20 kilos and getting a breast augmentation, she started receiving a lot of attention from men – something that made her feel validated but prodded to chase that feeling again.

    Mia Khalifa, who moved from Lebanon to the United States with her family as a child, was living in Miami when she was approached by a man who offered her the opportunity to star in adult films.

    She said she decided to accept the offer because she felt rebellious and because it was “so out of bounds” and “so out of character”.

    “The reason I thought it was okay for me to do porn was because I thought no one would ever find out about it,” she explained. “I wanted to do it as my dirty little secret, but it blew up in my face.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

    Khalifa entered the porn industry in late 2014, and her career lasted just three months but became a major milestone in her life.

    She shot to stardom in January 2015, after performing while wearing a hijab.

    “'You guys are going to get me killed’,” she recalled telling producers before the scene, but still agreed to it because of feeling “intimidated” and “nervous”.

    The hijab porn scene sparked controversy in Muslim countries, including her native Lebanon. According to Khalifa, she received death threats from Daesh* sympathisers who also hacked her Instagram account and posted extremist propaganda on it.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

    Khalifa's family were initially not aware of her short-lived stint in porn, but “disowned” her when they found out.

    “I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me,” she recalled. “Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable.”

    The actress ditched adult films for a “normal job” a month after the release of the infamous scene. She said she takes full responsibility for her actions, but still maintains that the hijab scene was meant as satire and was not to be taken seriously.

    In all, she featured in twelve scenes that earned her a modest $12,000, in her own words.

    Khalifa agreed with the notion that overexposure to pornography but is also ruining relationships for everyday people.

    “The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love.”

    Four years later, Khalifa still remains one of the most recognisable and searched-for performers on adult sites. She has gained millions of followers on social media under her stage name and has become a sports presenter. Earlier this month, Khalifa wed Swedish chef Robert Sandberg.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse