Wild Python Swallows Currawong on Roof in Australia - Photo

A tourist in Australia woke up to the terrifying sight of a huge python suffocating a currawong outside his window while hanging from the roof.

The tourist, who was visiting Australia for the first time, was shocked as he watched the big hungry snake killing a bird.



As far as pythons go, this species is relatively large, growing to lengths of two to four metres and weighing up to 15 kg. They have a distinctive diamond-like pattern, which is where they derive the names 'diamond' or 'carpet' pythons - since the design on their skin somewhat resembles that of an oriental rug. The snakes are actually elegant and quite stunning. Scientists call these snakes - Morelia Spilota, and these pythons are also referred to as rhombic.

​