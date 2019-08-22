New Delhi (Sputnik): The Twitterati are exuberant as Indian dance group “V Unbeatable” cruised through to the semi-finals of the TV show America’s Got Talent.

The dance crew from the city of Mumbai has made it to the penultimate round of the show, courtesy of their stellar performance in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Their performance drew applause from the crowd with the dance troupe receiving a standing ovation from show judges Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel.

V Unbeatable’s unique way of presenting a mix of native Indian dance with aerobics has managed to impress many through the course of the show. Netizens are ecstatic about the team, which is one of just 12 that managed to reach the semi-finals.

Overjoyed and very impressed by their performances, the Twitterati has cheered the team and expressed the hope, that they will come out victorious. As wishes poured in, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan lauded them for making the whole country proud.

Hello guys as you all know this Tuesday V.unbeatable going for live shows thay all need our support for win AGT thay need our valuable vote so keep voting them thank you

Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dzfFITHC6S — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 20 August 2019

#VUnbeatable your guys are unbelievable, your not shock only @AGT but also hole world, Your really awesome guys, even words not enough to you, our support and wishes to you best of luck guys you make us and hole india to proud on you. #VUnbeatable #AmericasGotTalent — Brian O'Connor (@iamvivekshirke) 22 August 2019

What a proud moment for entire #India

May god bless you @v_unbeatable



Keep Rocking! https://t.co/blaz42Y7iL — Himanshu Ghiya (@him_brainteaser) 22 August 2019

Because America is a Global hotspot with almost all country nationals preferring it to be their place where dreams come true...



Congratulations V unbeatables, dont forget to enjoy the journey you are on. This is a moment where not only you but a million more dreams join you — Sapna hariharan (@chimni_sapna) 22 August 2019

The 29 member dance crew from Mumbai earlier created a rage in India with their scintillating performances in reality shows like India Banega Manch and Dance Plus 4. The troupe’s dancers are aged between 12 and 27, with many coming from the underprivileged families of Mumbai’s shanties. Their performances in the American reality show have given them international acclaim and a fan following.

The other contestants to make it to the show’s semi-finals were Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11-year-old cancer survivor and violinist, dance group Light Balance Kids, singer Robert Finley and comedian Ryan Niemiller, and Ndlovu Youth Choir among others.