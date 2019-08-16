Internet Goes Into a Frenzy Over Rumours That Trump Is Eyeing Up Greenland Purchase

The president is said to be considering the biggest land deal in US history, but the governments of Greenland and Denmark – as well as numerous Americans – have not taken kindly to the idea.

Greenland is perhaps not the most obvious topic to be trending on Twitter, but this is what has been on everyone’s lips following reports about US President Trump’s interest in Denmark’s biggest asset.

Trump, a real estate tycoon, is sizing up Greenland due to its untapped natural resources and good strategic position, according to a Wall Street Journal Report.

The president did not comment on the rumours, but Greenland’s foreign affairs ministry said the island is not up for grabs, while Danish politicians widely ridiculed the idea.

The Greenland daze has taken over social media, with Trump coming in for a good share of mockery.

“We’re buying Greenland, folks, and Denmark’s going to pay for it,” US author Jonathan Chait joked in a play on Trump’s famous phrase that Mexico would pay for his border wall.

The news has spawned a humorous hashtag #AnnexGreenland…

…but there are concerns that a prospective US territorial expansion would come at a heavy price for the pristine Greenlandic nature.

There were plenty of alternative proposals, too.

One Danish user quipped that while Denmark sold what now is the Virgin Islands to the United Sates in 1917 for $25 million, the Greenland deal would be “a bit more expensive”.

However bizarre the idea might sound today, this is not the first time a US president has thought up such a deal.

In 1946, according to unearthed documents from the National Archive, President Harry Truman considered buying Greenland for $100 million, but the proposal wasn't accepted by Copenhagen.