UFO Sightings: Glowing Fireball Shoots Out Mysterious Orb Above Egyptian Pyramid (Video)

Footage of a purported UFO sighting, filmed above the pyramids in Egypt, has prompted outlandish claims that ‘the real pyramid builders’ had returned to see their creation.
A glowing white fireball is seen streaking across the sky over an Egyptian pyramid, when suddenly a white orb seems to shoot off and travel in the opposite direction from the space rock.
The video was filmed by a tourist and uploaded to the Chinese YouTube channel Bizarre World back in June.
While most commenters argued that the mysterious object was a fragment of a meteor, there were also suggestions that it was a flying saucer.
“The UFO streaks across the sky like a meteor, but then part of it shoots out another white orb and that orb travels in the opposite direction,” Scott C Waring, a prominent UFO hunter, wrote on his website ET Database.
“It looks to me like the people who built the pyramids were doing a flyby to check on it.”
