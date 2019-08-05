Register
07:06 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Valentina Sampaio, Brazilian Transgender Model

    Hints That Victoria’s Secret Has Hired Its First Transgender Model - Report (Photos)

    © Photo : Instagram / valentts Подтвержденный
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The news comes in the wake of a massive backlash against the company over “insensitive” remarks regarding transgender people and plus-size models last year.

    Victoria’s Secret has just hired its first transgender model, media speculated Sunday, as Valentina Sampaio dropped a couple of hints in her Instagram.

    On Thursday, a 22-year-old Brazilian model who underwent gender swap surgery, posted a selfie, captioned “Backstage click @vspink,” accompanied with hashtags “vspink,” “campaign,” “vstorm” and “model.” Victoria’s Secret PINK is a lingerie, perfume and cosmetics line aimed at young women.

    The next day, she posted a short video selfie, captioned “never stop dreaming gentee,” with the same hashtags plus “stay tuned.”

    The rumors come after Victoria’s Secret experienced a massive backlash last year over comments made by chief marketing officer Ed Razek of Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brand, who said transgender and plus-size models should not be included in the company’s popular televised fashion show “because the show is a fantasy.”

    “It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” he said in an interview with Vogue last year. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

    “I don’t think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn’t a department store,” he added.

    The backlash reportedly contributed to the 2019 show being cancelled altogether. 

    Later, he apologized for his own words, which he labeled as “insensitive.”

    “To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model in our show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings [...] and like many others, they didn’t make it," he said. "But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are."

    Born in Brasil’s city of Aquiraz, Sampaio underwent sex reassignment surgery at the age of 10. In 2017 she became the first transgender woman to appear on a Vogue magazine cover.

    The company has not officially confirmed Sampaio’s contract.

    Related:

    Cops Identify Pair Accused of Stealing $21K Worth of Victoria's Secret Underwear
    Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will ‘Evolve' - Report (PHOTOS)
    Victoria’s Secret Model Bella Hadid Apologises After Shamed for "Racism"
    Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Karlie Kloss Say ‘It's Been Hard’ on Close Ties with Trump Family
    ‘His Weapons Were His Hands’: Epstein Posed as Victoria’s Secret Recruiter to Grope Models – Reports
    Tags:
    Victoria's Secret
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse