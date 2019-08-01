‘Ewwwwww’: Instagram Grossed Out At Passengers Sleeping on Floor of Plane

A few travelers found an unusual method of relaxing during a flight and were documented on camera. While some users were grossed out at the idea of sleeping on a plane floor, others expressed their bewilderment that it was a woman who did it.

Planes can be uncomfortable. Airlines are installing more seats to fit more passengers and getting rest during a flight has become a problem. A photo published on the “Passenger Shaming” Instagram page has revealed new depths some travelers are willing to go to catch a precious nap.

In a photo, a man wearing shorts is seen lying barefoot across the two seats. Disturbingly, a woman is seen lying below him on the plane floor.

“QUESTION: Would you ever lay on the floor of an airplane?,” the photo caption reads, adding that “in other news, dude seems awfully chivalrous!”

The two passengers don’t seem to be bothered by their arrangement and appear to be fast asleep. However, the Instagram group members were completely grossed out.

“Yuck no!!” one user commented, with another adding that they would “never be that tired.”

“As a Senior Cabin Crew I tell you: Please, Please, Pleaseeee!!! for the love of God DO NOT, I repeat DO NOT even walk bare feet on an airplane floor, Even more, do not Dare laying down on it If you love yourself!!” one user warned.

While some commenters freaked out about the plane’s hygiene, others were disturbed that the woman chose to sleep on the floor.

“Ewwwww racist. Black girl sleeping on floor. White guy on seats,” one commenter quipped, referring to the woman’s darker skin color. “He has the woman sleeping on the ground??? What an a**hole!,” another said.

Some defended the travelers, arguing that long flights are overwhelmingly exhausting.

“I see nothing wrong. Ever travel for more than 24 hours? Ever try to buy a first class ticket for a bed but: money? Ever try to get some sleep on a plane? Any port in a storm!,” one user said.

“If i'm tired enough, i would and i wouldn't care what anyone else thought of it,” another one said.

“You never know if she offered to sleep down there and let him have the seats,” one woman commented, adding that, “I don’t think it’s fair to assume guys always need to give everything up.”

It is undisclosed at what time or on what airline the incident took place.