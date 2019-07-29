Register
03:55 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Instagram model CamiRadd

    Instagram Model Accuses Kim Kardashian's Photographer Hyde of Sexual Assault, Calling Him 'Predator'

    © Photo: CamirRadd
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Marcus Hyde is still reeling from accusations and public disapproval, new victims of his professional misbehaviour continue to speak up.

    Back in 2016, when CamiRadd, an Instagram model, was a 20-year-old girl starting to rise in her modelling career, Marcus Hyde assaulted her by "sticking his fingers" in her during a free shoot in Los Angeles, the girl told The Daily Beast, calling the photographer a "complete predator".

    When she reached out to the photographer on a social media app, the girl was over the moon as he agreed to book her for a free session. However, it was not all that simple, as Hyde allegedly asked CamiRadd for nude photos and she sent over a few that she took in her boyfriend's bathroom.

    "I didn’t have a following, I didn’t have anything, so the fact that he wanted to shoot with me was a really big deal," she said.

    "I know it sounds oblivious and naive and dumb, but I did it because I was hyped," the model said. "I went along because I didn’t know any better."

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    🐆⚡️WEARING⚡️ “CHEETAH SLUT“ 🐆 LoCaTiOn : @arsenic house 🏠

    Публикация от @ camiraddd

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ʙɪᴋɪɴɪ ғʀᴏᴍ @wolfiebycami 🐺🌙🔥🔌 ꌃꂦꂦ꓄ꌚ ꎇꋪꂦꎭ @dollskill #dollskill #dollskillinfluencer 💋🌈

    Публикация от @ camiraddd

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Find me near the waves 🌊

    Публикация от @ camiraddd

    After that, during the photoshoot at Hyde's house, CamiRadd said that the photographer offered her multiple shots of tequila, which he also drank. According to the model, she emphasized that she doesn't sleep with any photographers and has this conversation with everyone she works with, but in reaction to her telling him this, Hyde took out his phone and showed her a video of his penis shot during sex.

    "He was scrolling through the album and it was just video after video of girl after girl after girl," she said.

    She also said that Hyde suggested that she masturbate during a shoot on a coach.

    "He said, 'You can totally touch yourself to make the photo look fun.' She hesitantly tried and Hyde told her the "pictures didn't look good because it wasn't real."

    "I felt like sh*t and I tried it again," the model said.

    He also allegedly touched her inappropriately when adjusting the tights around her breasts.

    "I was OK with what was going on. But then, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, a minute into it he stuck his finger into me," she said.

    Right after Hyde's actions, CamiRadd called an Uber and left the house, severing all ties with the photographer.

    The model said that the incident left an imprint on her professional career, as it took her years to stop feeling uncomfortable posing nude again with a professional photographer.

    Less than a week ago, a model from Los Angeles shared screenshots on her Instagram story, which caused indignation not only among simple users but celebrities as well. There, Sunnaya (the name of the model) had a conversation with celebrity photographer, in which he allegedly asked her for a nude photo in exchange for a free photoshoot. The offended model rebuffed the offer, saying that she didn’t have any, adding she was “comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity.”

    Related:

    Instagram Model Belle Delphine Pranks Audience With Pornhub Videos Saying PewDiePie Was Inside Her
    Model Who Invaded Champions League Pitch Says Instagram Account Was Hacked
    Australian Model Accuses Instagram of Ageism Over Saucy Photo's Removal
    Tags:
    harassment, sexual assaults, Sexual Assault, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse