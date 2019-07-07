'Take That, Statham!': Russian Bombshell Uses Her Knockers to Complete Bottle Cap Challenge (Video)

Instead of attempting to knock off the bottle cap with a martial arts kick, the actress instead used a different part of her body to accomplish the feat.

Yana Koshkina, a stunning 29-year-old actress and TV host from Russia, has employed an interesting combination of creativity and her good looks to take on one of the latest crazes to hit social media – the bottle cap challenge.

While the challenge normally requires its participants to knock off a bottle cap, which is loosely placed on top of a bottle, with a roundhouse kick, Koshkina opted to use her breasts instead.

"Here’s my response to Jason Statham", she captioned the video of this feat on her Instagram page, referring to the movie star’s participation in the challenge.

Earlier this month, Russian ballet dancer Anastasia Volochkova also took part in the challenge, knocking off the bottle cap with a graceful dancing move.