Ocasio-Cortez, in a series of tweets and statements has claimed that migrants in CBP detention facilities had been deprived of medical assistance and have been forced to sleep in cramped conditions, sometimes without clean drinking water.
Later, officials from the CBP Arizona department issued a statement that attempted to debunk her posts, supported by video taken in a migrant detention facility located 300 miles from the facilities visited by the Democratic lawmakers. The footage attempted to dispel Ocasio-Cortez's allegations about the intolerable life conditions of detained migrants.
US netizens instantly launched a new #AOCchallenge on social media mocking the latest revelations by the US Congresswoman.
#AOCChallenge pic.twitter.com/CsRQUjGUcZ— Glenn 🚁 (@helicopterpage) July 6, 2019
The pictures on Twitter depict young men and women grabbing their faces and heads in 'despair' near some look-alike US border fences around the country.
It's starting, everyone. The @AOC challenge! #AOCChallenge pic.twitter.com/JmEG4ywR5S— rico ن (@ricosuave14) 6 июля 2019 г.
#AOCChallenge pic.twitter.com/YzKAZoLufW— jamespolicastro (@jamespolicastr0) 6 июля 2019 г.
You shall not PASS! #AOCChallenge pic.twitter.com/077VCDNmIb— IMPEACH THIS ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@liberalsickness) 6 июля 2019 г.
#AOCChallenge pic.twitter.com/blSCQzkBQq— Megan Phelan ⭐⭐⭐ (@ThePhelanSix) 6 июля 2019 г.
— Jess Covfefe (@DeplorableJess) July 6, 2019
— Jo Nelson (@4JoNelson) July 6, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)