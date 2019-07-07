A group of US lawmakers, including congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, earlier visited US Customs and Border Protection detention facilities at the US-Mexico border. Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democratic Representative, slammed authorities after the tour, detailing that migrants were held in inhumane conditions.

Ocasio-Cortez, in a series of tweets and statements has claimed that migrants in CBP detention facilities had been deprived of medical assistance and have been forced to sleep in cramped conditions, sometimes without clean drinking water.

Later, officials from the CBP Arizona department issued a statement that attempted to debunk her posts, supported by video taken in a migrant detention facility located 300 miles from the facilities visited by the Democratic lawmakers. The footage attempted to dispel Ocasio-Cortez's allegations about the intolerable life conditions of detained migrants.

US netizens instantly launched a new #AOCchallenge on social media mocking the latest revelations by the US Congresswoman.

The pictures on Twitter depict young men and women grabbing their faces and heads in 'despair' near some look-alike US border fences around the country.

