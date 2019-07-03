'Milkshaken Not Stirred': Twitter Dies Another Day After Nigel Farage Given Office '007'

Founded in July 2015 as The Know, Leave.EU gained its current moniker two months later to reflect the altered wording in the referendum question. The campaign along with rival organisation Vote Leave vied to be formally designated as lead campaign for the "Leave" referendum vote by the Electoral Commission, but lost out to its rival in April 2016.

Leave.EU, the controversial campaign group that supported the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union in the June 2016 Brexit referendum, has compared Nigel Farage with James Bond after it was revealed the Brexit Party leader was given office number ‘007’ in the European Parliament.

The group called the serendipitous assignation “highly appropriate” - although many Twitter users disagreed in the strongest and most sardonic terms, savagely ridiculing the comparison. Evidently, Farage’s detractors think the UK’s most hardcore Brexiteer isn’t cut from the same cloth as the country’s most famous fictional secret agent - although his supporters were rather taken by the coincidence.

— Cosmo Politan (@aliasjoe) July 2, 2019

— Remainer Andy #RevokeA50Notice (@andy_webbo) July 2, 2019

— Ryan Evans (@DoNothing69) July 2, 2019

​Leave.EU was fined £70,000 in May 2018 after the Electoral Commission found it’d failed to report at least £77,380 in spending, and in February 2019 Leave.EU and Eldon Insurance - owned by its founder Arron Banks - were fined £120,000 over data law breaches.