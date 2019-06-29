During the performance, the rapper made several insulting references to former UK foreign secretary and current Tory leadership forerunner Boris Johnson, once even enlisting the help of the tens of thousands-strong audience to convey the message.

The annual Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts apparently went slightly political this year during the performance of popular grime artist Stormzy.

During the event, he performed his 2019 hit single “Vossi Bop” which contains the following lyrics: “F*ck the government and f*ck Boris”, the latter being a reference to Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson.

This time, the artist even managed to get the crowd, numbering in the tens of thousands, to actually chant these lyrics in his stead.

Later, however, Stormzy delivered a message of sorts to the politician by himself when, during the performance of “Cold”, he “told Boris Johnson suck your mum we don’t care”.

​Videos of Stormzy’s performance at the festival quickly went viral, with many lauding his conduct at the event.

Unapologetically black and self aware, unafraid to call out the government on its horrenadous handling of Grenfell, told Boris Johnson to “suck your mum” live on the beeb. Stormzy is a national treasure. — liam (@liambxtr) 28 июня 2019 г.

Tonight @Stormzy made history by being the first black solo British headliner at Glastonbury. The performance was political, iconic and the ballet was beautifully powerful. It won't just go down in Glastonbury history - it'll go down in our country's cultural history. #Glasto2019 pic.twitter.com/pmRt5OuqBI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 28 июня 2019 г.

Was so emotional, that Stormzy performance. For all the swagger he just seemed extremely human and humbled and grateful for the whole thing. Loved that moment where he looked out and soaked it all in. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) 28 июня 2019 г.

Some social media users, however, appeared critical of both Stormzy and the audience.

The Glastonbury crowd would chant “I’ve got syphilis” if the headliner asked them to — Andrew Dowd (@andrew_dowd) 29 июня 2019 г.

Problem being... it's Glastonbury. They'll forget it next week and resume voting LibDem and Tory as the moment fades from their quinoa and grilled halloumi fuelled memories. — Pavlo Marx #GTTO (@DamienDown112) 28 июня 2019 г.