Etika Death: PewDiePie Leads Touching Tributes to Late YouTube Star

YouTubers are mourning en masse the tragic death of a fellow vlogger, who has been found dead after posting a video in which he expressed suicidal thoughts.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was among those who paid an emotional tribute to Etika, the late YouTube sensation.

"Hard to grasp that he’s actually gone, left us way too soon," PewDiePie tweeted. “You will continue to live on in our hearts. Rest in peace @Etika.”

Rest in peace @Etika — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 25 июня 2019 г.

He went on to share the numbers of suicide prevention hotlines for a bunch of countries.

YouTube Creators, the platform’s programme for new vloggers, has also expressed sorrow over the news.

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) 25 июня 2019 г.

Another popular gamer, Keemstar, announced a fundraising Fortnite stream to help Etika’s family.

During #FridayFortnite this Friday we will raise money for Etika’s family to help with funeral cost ect. I’ll have more details later. I need to get a direct line to his mother 1st. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) 25 июня 2019 г.

YouTube prankster Callux emphasised the importance of talking about your mental issues with your dear ones.

RIP Etika. We didn't know each other but I just wanted to say rest in peace. It gets said a lot on social media but I'm gonna say it again. Reach out to someone, anyone, to talk through things. There are always people that care about you ❤️ — Lux (@Callux) 25 июня 2019 г.

Etika, whose real name is Daniel Desmon Amofah, was a popular YouTuber known for creating video game-related content such as Let’s Plays and live streams. He focused primarily on Nintendo products.

The 29-year-old vlogger, who had over 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, had been missing since 19 June. Prior to his disappearance, he posted what seemed like a suicide video in which he admitted being “mentally ill” and apologised for pushing people away.

“Was it the social media, was that the mental illness, was it the edginess? It was a mix of all of them, but I ultimately turned down help. And you know what they say, you can’t help somebody who doesn’t want to help themselves. I just didn’t realize I needed help,” he said.

The video description read: "I mislead so many of you, I manipulated, I lied, I shifted blame… I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it."

The video has since been taken down by YouTube.

Police found his personal belongings on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City. It was later confirmed that his unresponsive body was recovered from the water near the bridge on Monday.

The gamer had worried his followers with erratic behaviour in the past. In April, he live-streamed a confrontation with New York police in his apartment after he apparently threatened to harm himself. He was then arrested and hospitalised.

In October 2018, Etika's channel was deleted on YouTube after he uploaded pornography in violation of the platform’s guidelines.

Shortly afterwards, he posted on Reddit what many viewers thought to be a suicidal note, saying, "And now, it's my turn to die. I love you all."

Two petitions have been launched on change.org, one calling on YouTube to restore his channel (since he removed most of the content) and another to let him be buried at YouTube’s headquarters in Los Angeles. Etika once said his wish was to be buried there with a tombstone reading “no b**ch n****s”.