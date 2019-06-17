Twitter Outraged as Elon Musk Refused to Credit Web Artist’s Work

The billionaire inventor often gets lots of attention from his tweets, as he frequently posts memes, pop-culture references or simply things that he likes, however one of his latest posts revealed his controversial views regarding copyright and giving artists credit for their work.

Musk, who is a well-known fan of anime and videogames, posted artwork of Nier: Automata’s main female protagonist 2B on June 15. The picture, now deleted, was simply captioned: “2B.”

When asked to credit the artist, Musk responded with “no” and “it’s top secret.”

Today on @elonmusk belongs in the bin



The link he tweets when asked to credit the artist just says “it’s top secret” pic.twitter.com/YXhpoQEipV — Ayano☆ＵＬＴＲＡ (@AyanoUltra) 16 июня 2019 г.

He later elaborated that “no one will ever find out who it was,” when further pressed on the subject by his audience.

“I wish people would stop crediting artists on Twitter when any fool can find out who the artist was in seconds. It’s destroying the medium,” Musk wrote in another deleted tweet, adding that “the constant credit crowd are damaging the ethics of the internet. And if they don’t like me, too bad.”

I’m sorry I’m being kinda serious on this account, just… please credit art. Don’t be like Elon Musk in this situation. If you’d like to know, the original art is by @/MagaliProd pic.twitter.com/V9m8OSH7O9 — ♪💫Earthworm SeeU💫♪ (@seeuwu_ebooks) 16 июня 2019 г.

The most provocative, though, was Musk’s tweet, also now deleted, that “no one should be credited with anything, ever,” which raised many eyebrows among netizens. Several people started suggesting that since no one should be credited with anything, they could not credit Musk for his inventions and ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX.

Cool can we not credit you for anything u have done then? — JtbrigGaming (@JtbrigGaming) 16 июня 2019 г.

glad elon musk has given us all permission to replicate his technology without credit or consequence. — Tom Eccles (@stepsoversnails) 16 июня 2019 г.

​One user also reminded Musk that Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard was partially responsible for the company’s success, to which the billionaire replied that Tesla “is alive in spite of Eberhard. He seeks credit constantly and fools give it [to] him.”

As of yesterday @elonmusk is in a serious violation of the non-disparagement agreement that he signed with Martin Eberhard and he knows it! pic.twitter.com/xVfjp20oot — Cristina Balan (@3d_Cristina) 16 июня 2019 г.

The online artistic community was also displeased with Musk’s stance. Many saw it as disrespectful towards the artist’s hours of work and said that putting the artist’s name (or nickname) isn’t too time-consuming.

This isn’t cute. This is perpetuating a cycle of artists working super hard on something, only to have their hard work snatched and used for easy likes and retweets. Just because you’re rich and famous doesn’t mean you’re exempt from this bullshit, asshole. pic.twitter.com/6Rl4SOFgvb — SymphWave🏳️‍🌈 (@Homo_Cakes) 16 июня 2019 г.

Twitter asking Elon Musk Elon

to credit an artist for

their time and efforts pic.twitter.com/zwrGjxmQee — 💕 zero ✨ (@zeroD_longitude) 16 июня 2019 г.

The Elon Musk drama has reminded me just how arrogant and spiteful non-artists can be.



Artists need to put themselves out there to gather likes, and RTs. Those things lead back into exposure, and thus potentially more work.



Not hard to grasp. Reuploading without credit is bad. — Raptor Issues (@raptorissues) 16 июня 2019 г.

Eventually, the artist behind the 2B picture, which became the sticking point, was found. A person nicknamed Meli Melo thanked everyone for their support, while noting that it was “not cool” on Elon’s part not to credit her.

​