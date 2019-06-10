Kylie Jenner Blasted for Tone Deaf ‘Handmaid’-Themed Party (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to scandals. In the latest fiasco, Kylie Jenner decided it was a good idea to throw her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a birthday bash inspired by the dystopian TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The internet responded with a swift “nope,” blasting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star for throwing a “tone-deaf” party inspired by a show in which fertile women - handmaids - are forced to have children under the authoritarian and fascist government of the fictional nation of Gilead.

​To make matters worse, Kylie decided to go all out for the party, converting her Hidden Hills, California, home into Gilead, providing red handmaid robes for guests and dressing party staff as “Marthas,” infertile women who are enslaved as domestic servants on the show. “Praise Be” vodka and “Under His Eyes” tequila - some of the show’s more chilling greetings - were also served while guests watched the premiere episode of “Handmaid’s” third season.

​“Praise be, ladies!” Kylie is heard saying in Snapchat videos while welcoming guests.

The series is based on a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood that explores the themes of patriarchy in a totalitarian state set in New England as women are repeatedly degraded and forced to bear children. Costumes evoking the show have been used in protests over women’s issues in the US over the past few years, particularly to mark or warn against the erosion of reproductive rights.

​If Jenner hadn’t been aware of this, the internet was quick to point it out, chiding her for romanticizing what is meant to be a frightening depiction of blatant misogyny, particularly at a time when women’s reproductive rights are under threat. Last month, Alabama signed a hotly debated bill into law banning nearly all abortions in the state. Other states including Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio have also passed heartbeat bills this year that ban abortions after six to eight weeks of pregnancy, when doctors can usually detect fetal heartbeats.

​Although the internet’s response to the party theme was overwhelmingly negative, some people did support Jenner, saying critics were looking for offense or always scrutinizing the Kardashians.

​Though Jenner has yet to address the backlash she has received, she has removed any evidence of the party from her social media accounts.