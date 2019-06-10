Register
01:07 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Kylie Jenner Blasted for Tone Deaf ‘Handmaid’-Themed Party (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Instagram/KylieJenner
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to scandals. In the latest fiasco, Kylie Jenner decided it was a good idea to throw her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a birthday bash inspired by the dystopian TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

    The internet responded with a swift “nope,” blasting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star for throwing a “tone-deaf” party inspired by a show in which fertile women - handmaids - are forced to have children under the authoritarian and fascist government of the fictional nation of Gilead.

    ​To make matters worse, Kylie decided to go all out for the party, converting her Hidden Hills, California, home into Gilead, providing red handmaid robes for guests and dressing party staff as “Marthas,” infertile women who are enslaved as domestic servants on the show. “Praise Be” vodka and “Under His Eyes” tequila - some of the show’s more chilling greetings - were also served while guests watched the premiere episode of “Handmaid’s” third season.

    ​“Praise be, ladies!” Kylie is heard saying in Snapchat videos while welcoming guests.

    The series is based on a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood that explores the themes of patriarchy in a totalitarian state set in New England as women are repeatedly degraded and forced to bear children. Costumes evoking the show have been used in protests over women’s issues in the US over the past few years, particularly to mark or warn against the erosion of reproductive rights.

    ​If Jenner hadn’t been aware of this, the internet was quick to point it out, chiding her for romanticizing what is meant to be a frightening depiction of blatant misogyny, particularly at a time when women’s reproductive rights are under threat. Last month, Alabama signed a hotly debated bill into law banning nearly all abortions in the state. Other states including Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio have also passed heartbeat bills this year that ban abortions after six to eight weeks of pregnancy, when doctors can usually detect fetal heartbeats.

    ​Although the internet’s response to the party theme was overwhelmingly negative, some people did support Jenner, saying critics were looking for offense or always scrutinizing the Kardashians.

    ​Though Jenner has yet to address the backlash she has received, she has removed any evidence of the party from her social media accounts.

    Related:

    Kim Kardashian's ROYAL Heritage Revealed as Her Family Tree Traced – Report
    Kardashian Slammed for Silence as Armenian Footie to Miss Final in Azerbaijan
    Kim Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary With Kanye West Via TOPLESS PHOTO
    Jeremy Clarkson: 'Kim Kardashian Bum' Asteroid Could Wipe Out Life on Earth
    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Name Their Fourth Baby Psalm
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse