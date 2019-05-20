Man Unearths Massive A$100,000 Gold Nugget in Australia - Reports

After unearthing the treasure near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, the man had it appraised; the estimated worth of the nugget is approximately 100,000 Australian dollars (69,000 USD) at the current gold exchange rate, The West Australian said on Monday.

An identified Australian man has discovered a gold nugget weighting a staggering 1.4 kg while roaming Western Australia's gold fields with a metal detector, according to the local media.

Once the nugget was discovered, the prospector brought it to Matt Cook, the owner of a store that provides equipment, Finders Keepers Gold Prospecting. He commented on the discovery, saying that such gold nuggets are "harder to find but they're still out there".

Cook explained that generally speaking, nuggets of this size are found with the help of heavy machinery, not metal detectors.

He also said that such discoveries do not happen often and take place only several times per year.