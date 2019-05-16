Russian Figure Skater Tuktamysheva Astonishes Fans with Her Cyprus Bikini Photos

The 22-year-old, who recently helped Russia win a bronze medal at the 2019 Team Trophy in Japan, has posted several hot snaps in a bikini swimsuit set. Her followers were quick to compare the bikini to her famous flight attendant outfit, which was the focus of much discussion throughout the entire figure skating season. While some found it gorgeous and wished the figure skater a pleasant break, others wrote that they missed her competing on the ice.
View this post on Instagram
Наверно одна из самых молодых достопримечательностей Кипра — «парк скульптур», освоен всего в 2014 году. Воплощали эту идею всем миром. Приезжали скульпторы из самых разных стран (из России в том числе),их творчеству не было рамок, каждых делал то, что хотел, поэтому в этом парке можно увидеть скульптуры, начиная с персонажей старых сказок и заканчивая постмодерном🗿… Probably one of the youngest sights of Cyprus — the “sculpture park”, mastered just in 2014. Embody this idea all over the world. Sculptors came from various countries (including Russia), there was no framework for their creativity, everyone did what he wanted, so you can see sculptures in this park, starting with the characters of old fairy tales and ending with the postmodern 🗿🌴 #vacation #sun #architecture #Cyprus #lizatuktik
The 2015 world and European champion launched the so-called “undressing trend,” stealing the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix last autumn. Performing to the tune of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Tuktamysheva stripped off her flight attendant jacket during the gala show, revealing black lingerie.
View this post on Instagram
Всех прекрасных девушек с праздником! К 8 марта мы вместе с «Зенитом» решили сделать интересную коллаборацию. Придумывайте свои вопросы, абсолютно любые: смешные, провокационные, серьёзные, на что хватит вашей фантазии. Затем напишите их здесь в комментариях, а я на следующей неделе поеду на базу «Зенита» и задам самые популярные из них футболистам. Уверена, из этого получится что-то очень интересное.)… Congratulations to all beautiful woman! Together with “Zenit” we decided to make an interesting collaboration. You can ask any questions, write it in comments below because next week I’m going to “Zenit” training center, where I’ll ask most popular questions. I’m pretty sure it will be really interesting.😊
Her performance was a huge hit on social media, inspiring other skaters to try out new risky artistic routines and provocative outfits to make the shows more memorable
