Russian Figure Skater Tuktamysheva Astonishes Fans with Her Cyprus Bikini Photos

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is enjoying a break after the skating season – while sharing stunning pictures from a Cyprus beach, where she is holidaying with her boyfriend.

The 22-year-old, who recently helped Russia win a bronze medal at the 2019 Team Trophy in Japan, has posted several hot snaps in a bikini swimsuit set. Her followers were quick to compare the bikini to her famous flight attendant outfit, which was the focus of much discussion throughout the entire figure skating season. While some found it gorgeous and wished the figure skater a pleasant break, others wrote that they missed her competing on the ice.

The 2015 world and European champion launched the so-called “undressing trend,” stealing the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix last autumn. Performing to the tune of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Tuktamysheva stripped off her flight attendant jacket during the gala show, revealing black lingerie.

Her performance was a huge hit on social media, inspiring other skaters to try out new risky artistic routines and provocative outfits to make the shows more memorable