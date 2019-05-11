Register
21:27 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin at gala hockey match in Sochi, May 10, 2019.

    MSM Gleefully Report on 'Putin Faceplant' During Hockey Game, Get Owned Online

    © Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
    Viral
    Get short URL
    280

    On Friday, the Russian president took part in a gala match in Sochi promoting the Night Hockey League, an amateur league featuring former pros and other prominent figures which he founded in 2011 in an effort to promote sport across the county.

    Footage of Vladimir Putin's fall during last night's game immediately went viral among virtually all major print and online media outlets in the US, the UK and Canada, with everyone from the highbrow New York Times and The Guardian to the lowbrow British tabloid media and even TMZ coming up with an endless series of flippant jokes about Putin's "humiliating" "faceplant" at the close of the match.

    • 'He shoots, he falls' was the angle Canada's CTV News went with.
      'He shoots, he falls' was the angle Canada's CTV News went with.
      Screenshot / CTV News
    • 'Putin HUMILIATED' was the Express's take.
      'Putin HUMILIATED' was the Express's take.
      Screenshot / Express
    • The take the Washington Post chose to go with.
      The take the Washington Post chose to go with.
      Screenshot / Washington Post
    • NBC News' approach.
      NBC News' approach.
      Screenshot / NBC News
    • CBS's take on Putin's tumble.
      CBS's take on Putin's tumble.
      Screenshot / CBS News
    1 / 5
    Screenshot / CTV News
    'He shoots, he falls' was the angle Canada's CTV News went with.

    Putin, incidentally, who only took up hockey before his 60th birthday, quickly picked himself up off the mat he accidentally tripped on and continued skating, tapping the glass along the boards, smiling and waving. The 66-year-old scored eight goals during the match, helping lead his team to a 14-7 victory.

    The Western media's facetiousness about the incident didn't go unnoticed among readers, with social media users on both sides of the Atlantic bashing the coverage and cracking jokes of their own at the outlets' expense.

    Of course, the haters came out in force as well, cracking 'in Soviet Russia' jokes, mocking Putin's skating skills, or saying they were now worried about the fate of the carpet he tripped on.

    Only a few users seemed able to find anything resembling a balanced middle ground.

    Related:

    Vladimir Putin Hits Ice Rink For a Game of Hockey With Famed Athletes (VIDEO)
    Putin Plays Hockey With Belarus President Despite Injury
    Finnish Ice Hockey Club Threatens Legal Action Over Logo With Putin's Face
    Russia Striker Dzyuba Says Happy if President Putin Prefers Football to Hockey
    Tags:
    coverage, faceplant, reaction, hockey, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse