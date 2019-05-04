GoT Producer Reveals How 'Mike Pence' Was Used in the Battle of Winterfell

The US vice president’s name was repeatedly uttered during a fantasy language improvisation during the filming of a GoT episode.

During their recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, producers of HBO's Game of Thrones saga, offered a surprising insight into the making of the third episode of the show’s final season which, as it turns out, involved the name of the vice president of the United States.

As Weiss explained, at some point during the filming, director Miguel Sapochnik told Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays Grey Worm, to improvise and yell something to the Unsullied troops under his command in Valyrian – a fantasy language featured in the setting.

"And Jacob was so tired and so delirious and so out of it that all he could think to yell was, 'Mike Pence! Mike Pence! Mike Pence!" Weiss said. "So in one of those scenes when Jacob is yelling and pointing — whatever he said was dubbed over, but what he was actually saying was 'Mike Pence! Mike Pence!'"

This revelation elicited an amused reaction on social media, with a number of netizens speculating about possible reasons behind Anderson’s choice of words.

If you have "rage" against someone as harmless as Mike Pence, you are easily agitated and might need professional help. — Original Sconnie 🧀 (@corrcomm) 4 мая 2019 г.

Funny cos Trump's nickname for Mike Pence is Grey Worm pic.twitter.com/7VPZFzWmsP — Alex Jay Brady (@AlexJayBrady) 4 мая 2019 г.