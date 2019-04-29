Register
19:11 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Banana

    Banana Selfies Flood Net After Fruit Artwork Dumped From Poland's State Gallery

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The video, which recently raised controversy for showing what has been considered quite a sensual erotic scene of a woman eating a banana, has been in the Warsaw National Gallery for many years. However, the museum’s head has now made a decision to remove it, although reportedly not without outside pressure.

    Polish artists and opposition politicians have set about posting photos of themselves eating or holding bananas as a sign of protest after the country’s authorities issued a ban on a piece of art featuring the fruit and branded it obscene. 

    Actress Magdalena Cielecka is among those who have joined the visual protest against ideological limits being placed on creative people, with her post sporting a banana pointed at her head like a gun: “An artist, to create, must be free”, Cielecka was quoted by AP as saying.

    Many others followed suit online, coming up with curious manifestations on the subject:

    “Cielecka, Ostaszewska, some are so shy with these bananas. So far, the most courageous one is Rose Thun, who has taken a banana into her mouth”, one of the posts translates from Polish.

    “I know you have been waiting for that. Maja Ostaszewska hasn’t disappointed”, another Polish tweet reads.

    In a parallel move, the space in front of the state-run museum, which is typically closed on this day, is due to see a collective banana-eating protest later on Monday.

    The video, called “Consumer Art” and made in 1973 by prominent artist Natalia LL showing a young woman eating a banana with an appetite, was removed from the walls of the Warsaw National Gallery last week. Prior to this, the gallery’s head, Jerzy Miziolek, had reportedly been summoned for a private talk on the subject at the Polish Ministry of Culture.

    Commenting on the work, which has been part of the permanent gallery exhibition for many years, Miziolek told the portal Onet.pl in an interview  that he was “opposed to showing works that could irritate sensitive young people” and pointed out that some visitors had issued a complaint.

    Banana
    CC0
    Egyptian Pop Singer Nabbed After 'Suggestively' Eating Banana in Clip (VIDEO)

    It is not only the banana video that was removed from the exhibition, but one by another female artist was also deemed as a no-go. Miziolek, appointed to run the state-funded museum last November, asserted that while he appreciated both artists in question as part of Poland’s culture, he noted that the gallery’s limited space made him introduce some “creative changes” to the exhibition.

    However, having said this, he promised that the works would be reinstated, denying pressure from the ministry and noting that visitors would be able to find the works in place until 6 May, as after that the gallery is due to be comprehensively  reorganized.  

    READ MORE: Scientists Design Melt-Resistant Ice Cream from Banana Plant Waste

    The controversy is the latest one in a string of debates surrounding art and culture in Poland, with Culture Minister Piotr Glinski having repeatedly found himself in hot water over his cutting subsidies to art festivals that were set to show theatrical plays on Catholic themes, among other performances, a move that stirred public controversy. He also recently cut funds for the European Solidarity Centre, an exhibition and cultural facility popular with critics of the government, saying its activities had exceeded its history-teaching mission.

    Related:

    US Envoy to Poland Lambasted Over 'Provocation' for Wishing Happy Passover
    At Least 3 People Injured as US Military Truck Catches Fire in Poland – Reports
    Trump May Announce Larger US Military Presence in Poland During Visit - Reports
    Russian Family Flees to Poland as Sweden Gives Kids to Muslim Foster Parents
    Tags:
    gallery, artwork, scandal, sensitive, banana, social media, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse