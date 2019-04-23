WATCH Hungry Hunter With Dead Deer at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Taumarunui, New Zealand resident Blake Horton witnessed an unusual sight when he arrived at a King Country McDonald's in the morning.

Horton posted a video on his Facebook page showing a man in bloody hunting clothes with a dead deer slung over his shoulder ordering a cheeseburger and a double McChicken.

The hunter was 21-year-old Tehanairo Tetawhero, and as it turned out, this was a prank.

Tehanairo Tetawhero was returning home after a successful hunt when they decided to make this funny video.

The video has since gone viral and has received over 130,000 views.