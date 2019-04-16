Bubble Wrap Couture? Netizens Mock ASOS Over New Transparent Garment

British online fashion retailer ASOS has apparently managed to attract quite a lot of attention on social media thanks to one of its latest creations, though probably not the kind of attention they wanted.
The garment in question is a see-through gown described by the Daily Star as a “bikini cover-up”, which costs £68 (about $88). It quickly got derided as a “bubble wrap” by many netizens due to its appearance.
£68 for piece of bubble wrap?? Is this #fashion @ASOS pic.twitter.com/nHTqSSdVCU— Kimbo Baggins 🕹🎮 (@lolabunnyonacid) 13 апреля 2019 г.
£68 to wrap myself in bloody bubble wrap?!! I can make that dress for free! What is this world coming too.🤦♀️🤣 #lorraine @lorraine #asos— Leigh Amy (@leighAmy95) 16 апреля 2019 г.
Lot of money for bubble wrap ASOS….oh wait pic.twitter.com/hT3MeWbNVs— 🧚🏻♀️🌸thatmummarocks🌸🧚🏻♀️ (@thatmummarocks) 11 апреля 2019 г.
£68 to look like you’re wearing bubble wrap! 😂 #ASOS #bubblewrapdress pic.twitter.com/iezjEB3Nc7— Francesca (@CheskaLou89) 14 апреля 2019 г.
