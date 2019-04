Bubble Wrap Couture? Netizens Mock ASOS Over New Transparent Garment

The see-through gown promoted by the retailer quickly got derided due to its uncanny resemblance to a certain packaging material.

British online fashion retailer ASOS has apparently managed to attract quite a lot of attention on social media thanks to one of its latest creations, though probably not the kind of attention they wanted.

The garment in question is a see-through gown described by the Daily Star as a “bikini cover-up”, which costs £68 (about $88). It quickly got derided as a “bubble wrap” by many netizens due to its appearance.

£68 to wrap myself in bloody bubble wrap?!! I can make that dress for free! What is this world coming too.🤦‍♀️🤣 #lorraine @lorraine #asos — Leigh Amy (@leighAmy95) 16 апреля 2019 г.