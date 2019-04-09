Russian Instagram Model Covers Lamborghini Aventador in Crystals (PHOTO)

Russian Instagram celebrity and model Daria Radionova has turned everyone's heads by decorating her matte black Lamborghini Aventador SV in Swarovski crystals.

According to News.com.au report, it took two million crystals to cover almost an entire car, which has likely added several hundred kilograms to the supercar's ultralight carbon frame.

Interestingly, it was not an entire car that got covered in Swarovski jewels. Some parts, such as Lambo's massive rear wing were deliberately left out, while some points sport red-colored crystals for emphasis, showing that significant designer effort was put into this seemingly simple solution. The car is believed to have been modified by London-based bureau Cars in Cloaks, who described their creation as: "If Bruce Wayne was a girl this would be his car."

The glistening car has been presented in London supercar parade this week. This is not the first car Radionova decorated in this fashion. Previously, she also invited Russian designers to London to coat a Mercedes-Benz CLS and a Lamborghini Huracan in Swarovski crystals, the report says.