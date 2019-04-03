Register
03 April 2019
    Twitter Applauds TSwift Fan Account Operator Who Chose Jail Over Serving in IDF

    Twitter Applauds TSwift Fan Account Operator Who Chose Jail Over Serving in IDF

    Viral
    An avid Taylor Swift fan who operates a Twitter account devoted to the American singer has garnered widespread, mostly positive attention after she revealed that she’d recently spent a couple of months in prison for refusing to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel’s military.

    The Israeli woman, who has only identified herself as Na'ama out of privacy concerns, has managed a Swift fan Twitter account titled "Taylor Swift Updates" for more than a year. However, for a few months at the beginning of this year, the account went uncharacteristically quiet.

    ​On Tuesday, Na'ama, who had continued to update her fans on all things Taylor from prison on occasion by writing handwritten notes and having her friend post them to her account, finally broke her silence.

    ​"As most of you know, I haven't been very active in the past couple of months because I was in prison:/ I'm back now though:) more Taylor Swift updates coming soon!" she tweeted. When one of her followers asked why she had been in prison, Na'ama responded, "I refused to join the IDF lmao." (That's slang for "laughing my a** off."

    ​It wasn't long before that interaction between Na'ama and her follower generated thousands of likes and retweets.

    ​"Once a screenshot of my tweet went viral, everything just sort of exploded," Na'ama told the Jerusalem Post. "People have reached out for more info, (former) friends of mine have blocked me and berated me for using my time as a ‘tool for attention,' people have offered my jobs, money, drinks, tours in their country, marriage… I've just been trying to make sure the focus is on Palestine and helping them, as well as spreading info while still protecting my own identity." Na'ama did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Na'ama also revealed to the Jerusalem Post that her family was ashamed of her not joining the IDF and that she is reluctant to reveal her last name out of fear that it could lead to her rearrest.

    "This story is kind of blowing up, and I don't want it to have negative consequences on my friends or family or community," she added.

    "Free Palestine, throw [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in prison, and donate to the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, who actually are confirmed to use at least 86 percent of their donations on the programs and services they deliver!" Na'ama tweeted Tuesday along with a link to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund website, which provides free treatment for injured and sick patients regardless of politics, religion or nationality.

    ​Na'ama told the Jerusalem Post she does not expect a reaction from Swift on her actions. "I didn't do or say any of this for a prize or a reward… I really don't think me being a Taylor fan has anything to do with this."

    ​Most 18-year-old Israelis are drafted for compulsory service in the IDF. Men are required to serve in the military for three years, while women must serve for 21 months. There are some exemptions from service, including marriage, pregnancy or religious beliefs. Those who refuse to enlist for other reasons, however, are given prison sentences that range from a few months to years.

    

    
