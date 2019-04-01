Big in China: Tom Hiddlelston's Ad Becomes a Hit on Asian Social Media

The ad was reportedly tailored to match the target audience’s fantasies and, as a Pfizer representative put it, to maximise their product’s “international appeal amongst the digital-savvy generation in China".

A new Centrum commercial featuring famous English actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Hiddleston evoked a very positive response from the users of Chinese social media platform Weibo, ABC Online reports.

The video, filmed from the audience’s point of view to make it look as if Hiddelston was addressing them directly, shows the actor cooking breakfast for the mystery woman before reminding her to take her Centrum in Mandarin.

According to the media outlet, the commercial “seemed to work like a charm on the targeted audience” after Hiddleston shared it on his Weibo page, with users expressing their desire to buy the advertised merchandise.

"Many female fans often consider their idol their imaginary boyfriend or husband”, Professor Zhang Kuangjie of the Nanyang Technological University told BBC. "This ad appeals exactly to those fans' fantasies. The fact that he speaks very good Chinese [in the ad] further adds to [his] likeability."

Tay Guan Hin, founder of ad agency the TGH Collective, also pointed out that “for a Chinese woman to be served by a man is not common in Asia, let alone a Caucasian man, so that's something that adds to that [fantasy] element".

A spokeswoman for Centrum’s owner Pfizer also told the news agency that the ad was made to "maximise Centrum's international appeal amongst the digital-savvy generation in China".

The commercial elicited a somewhat more mixed reaction on Western social media.

Look I bloody love that Tom Hiddleston Centrum ad and no one can stop me 😂 pic.twitter.com/VaD48GRj6N — Vanessa L (@stargirl1013) 31 марта 2019 г.

forming a support group for the victims of Tom Hiddleston’s Centrum commercial — umami (@declawedmonet) 28 марта 2019 г.

Hey was this an idiotic advert aesthetic choice for the Tom Hiddleston Centrum commercial, or do people really eat a breakfast of like, cucumbers, red peppers, corn, raw onions, kale, raw carrots, BLACKBERRIES, and whatever the hell is on the right, with an egg on top?!? What pic.twitter.com/yNkZVhVbYt — CJ Starry ☆♪ 🏳️‍🌈 🏡 (@CJStarry) 30 марта 2019 г.