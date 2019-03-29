Netizens Toxic as T-Series Grabs YouTube Crown With 50k Sub Lead Over PewDiePie

The subscriber gap in the never-ending race has been widely debated online in recent months, with netizens casting covetous eyes towards both Pewds’ and T-series’ stunts to boost their fan bases, but now, quite a few of them seem to be losing the gusto.

Indian Bollywood label T-Series has outrun Swedish individual creator PewDiePie by 50,000 subscribers, retaining its leadership for now, and the zero-sum game between the two seems to have now drawn to a finale.

The current success of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has been universally linked to the head of the company appealing to the audience, calling them to show their support for the studio as the world’s most-subscribed YouTube channel.

While the company, which is enjoying an incredible run on global markets, with “Hindi Medium”, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Aashiqui 2”, ”Raid”, amongst other films, and loads of Indian music, is now celebrating the recent gains, fans of both rivals have taken to social networks in droves.

Not merely did they express devotion for one of the two, but they are also set to get their most serious questions finally answered, notably one about the use of sub bots in the race, if was any.

@TeamYouTube, I have a question, in the whole "Pewdiepie Vs T-series race battle thing has either accounts used sub bots? Or is there no way to actually prove it because they both have had some weird sub count spikes. Just curious thanks! — Chandler Ferguson (@_Cj_da_boss_) 28 марта 2019 г.

Many, meanwhile, appear to have lost interest in the tug war a la Pewds-T-Series altogether:

No one gives a sh*t about this race now… Tbh

All the fun part was watching if T-Series could take over PDP or not… — Krishn Agarwal (@kriaga20) 28 марта 2019 г.

Others have looked back on the race, stating that it was useless from the very start, citing the unequal by definition contest between a commercial legal entity and an individual:

T series doesn't need subscribers or want to be number 1, its a huge corporation and has most views and adding subscribers very fast, and most the people doesn't even know about this T-Series vs pewdp race, you guys are crying like a sissy baby over this — 'akshay dhage' (@akshay_dhage) 29 марта 2019 г.

Another suggested along the same lines it hasn’t been a fair play at all, bringing up YouTube Music’s participation.

LOL everyone forgot that YouTube Music was in the race so actually T-Series is No. 2 now #bharatlosesyoutube — JamesCrute/TicTacPPT (@JTictacppt) 28 марта 2019 г.

As the war for the most watched YouTube channel crown between T-Series and PewDiePie reached its climax in late 2018, wild efforts have been made by both to rack up new subscribers – from engaging top celebrities and socially important figures, like Elon Musk and “the blue shirt boy” from India, who visited PewDiePie’s “Meme Review” studio, to T-Series’ management’s and Indian acting stars’ online appeals to netizens.

All of these bore fruit, with both competing channels accelerating in their subscriber counts and the neck-and-neck race continuing to be on everyone’s lips on Twitter, as it has entered 11th month.

Last week, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, managed to temporarily reclaim his YouTube throne from T-Series, after which he famously unveiled another of his trump cards in his war with the Indian label – an overwhelming“5000 IQ”, apart from being “extremely handsome and good looking”, “very big tongue”, and the ability to “eat G-Fuel raw”.

Pewds has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a significant surge in its follower base last year due to India’s increasing online presence. The Swede’s fans still appear to have bright expectations for the future, hoping that an individual creator, rather than a profit-seeking entity will become the face of the landmark video hosting platform.

