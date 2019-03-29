Laugh Now: BANKSY Publishes Artwork With UK House of Commons MPs as Chimpanzees

Famous artist Banksy has published a work of art on his Instagram page that portrays politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees, reportedly "to mark Brexit day".
"Devolved Parliament. I made this ten years ago. Bristol museum has just put it back on display to mark Brexit day. Laugh now, but one day no-one will be in charge", the caption read.
The picture was put on exhibit at the Bristol Museum & Art Gallery in time for the original deadline of the UK's withdrawal, which was set to take place on 29 March.
