Laugh Now: BANKSY Publishes Artwork With UK House of Commons MPs as Chimpanzees

The British Parliament is voting on 29 March on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement, which outlines the main points for London's exit from the European Union.

Famous artist Banksy has published a work of art on his Instagram page that portrays politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees, reportedly "to mark Brexit day".

"Devolved Parliament. I made this ten years ago. Bristol museum has just put it back on display to mark Brexit day. Laugh now, but one day no-one will be in charge", the caption read.

The picture was put on exhibit at the Bristol Museum & Art Gallery in time for the original deadline of the UK's withdrawal, which was set to take place on 29 March.