VIDEO of Spectacular Popocatepetl Volcano Eruption in Mexico

The Popocatepetl stratovolcano's eruption was captured on video by security cameras.
At the same time, shortly before ash began to be spewed out, an earthquake was reportedly recorded in the vicinity of the volcano. According to the National Seismological Service of Mexico, the epicentre was located near Popocatepetl at a depth of 9 kilometres.
According to the Mexican government's disaster agency, the ash was expected to fall on towns near the crater following the outburst at 9:38 pm local time on 25 March.
The 5,426-metre tall volcano has recently become active, releasing hot lava and towering clouds of ash on multiple occasions.
