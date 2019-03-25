Twitter on Fire After Dusseldorf-Bound British Airways Plane Lands in Edinburgh

Passengers were unaware of the mistake until being greeted by a "welcome to Edinburgh" announcement.

A British Airways flight bound for Dusseldorf has landed in hot water after landing in Edinburgh by mistake due to an incorrect flight plan submitted to pilots, prompting instant ridicule on social media.

The flight had been redirected to Dusseldorf and landed safely, a BA spokesman confirmed on Monday. German firm WDL Aviation was operating the flight and were responsible for the aircraft and cabin crew.

A British Airways spokesman said: "We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed.

"We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually."