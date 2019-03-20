'Foreign' Asian Woman Told to 'F*ck Off' on London Train Over Taken Seat

The woman who reportedly assaulted a passenger was confronted by other people on the train but rejected the accusation she was a racist.

Video footage has been shared online showing an argument between two women on the 8.25pm train from London Euston to Birmingham New Street on Saturday. As the pair argued over a seat, one of them can be heard saying: "you were not polite."

The other woman then mocked her accent and said:

"I was polite then you were foreign bastard, Get out of my way!"

She then argued to her fellow passengers: "I'm not racist at all. Why does she think she can sit in my seat?"

During the spat, the woman reportedly called the Asian passenger a "foreign bastard" repeatedly and told her "f*** off."

Arguing in her own defence, the woman said eventually she was foreign as well, which wasn't true, according to her friend's comment allegedly heard by a witness afterwards.

Other passengers reportedly said that the woman, spitting the assaults, also warned that if the Asian woman got off at Coventry, "she would kill her."

The incident took place on a train full of travelers, many returning home from an anti-racist march in London on 16 March.