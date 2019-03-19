Register
    A screen grab from the 2009 Peppa Pig episode The Fire Engine.

    'Sexist' Pig: London Firefighters Slam Peppa Pig for Using the Word 'Fireman'

    YouTube/ Kids Vids/ Entertainment One
    The London Fire Brigade slammed the children's TV show for using "outdated" gender stereotypes, stating the fictitious pig was harming efforts to recruit more female firefighters.

    One of the UK's most beloved cartoons was attacked on social media for promoting sexism for using the word "fireman", sparking public outcry on Twitter. The London Fire Brigade was triggered by the 2009 episode 'The Fire Engine' which opens with the narrator stating "Mummy Pig is dressed as a fireman."  

    "Come on [Peppa Pig], we've not been firemen for 30 years," a spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade said. 

    Currently, the brigade is running its 'Firefighting Sexism' campaign to address gender imbalances in the workplace, noting that 354 of London's 5,000 firefighters, or seven percent of the workforce, are women. 

    "You have a huge influence on kids [and] using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters," the spokesperson added. 

    But others rushed to Peppa Pig's defence, stating that female characters had come to rescue the fathers from a mishap over a barbecue in the episode and that the London Fire Brigade had missed the plot.

    But Peppa is not the first animated character to provoke the London Fire Brigade's ire, after Fireman Sam had also been accused of stereotypical male chauvinism by a senior firefighter. Piers Morgan was one of the most vocal personalities to speak out, deriding the fire brigade for being triggered over a 'cartoon character' and 'politely' suggested that women offended by the episode "probably don't have what it takes to fight fires". 

