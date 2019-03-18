YouTuber Shane Dawson Sends Twitter Into MELTDOWN Revealing He 'Didn't F**k Cat'

The scandal around the popular blogger began after a recording of a 2015 podcast with him surfaced, where he describes his most unusual "sexual experience". Although Dawson vowed to never apologise for the "dumb jokes" that he made in the past, he still took to Twitter to prove his innocence.

Popular YouTube blogger Shane Dawson caused a Twitterquake with a recent series of posts where he tried to debunk a persisting rumour based on a podcast made in 2015, where he said that once he "came all over [his] cat". He claimed that the story was "a dumb awful sketch idea" that he used as a joke in the podcast, but which was entirely untrue.

i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

Despite his attempts to be persuasive, many Twitterians were left unconvinced and continued to explicitly suggest that he has a sexual interest in his furry pets.

it's okay if you had some time with Garfield, don't worry man, sometimes we just gotta relieve some stress on Monday's — Shane (@FourScore64) March 18, 2019

Numerous netizens laughed at the whole "I didn't f**k my cat" comment, noting that when taken out of context, it sounds hilarious…

This is the greatest thing I have experienced on the Twitter and also the worst. pic.twitter.com/aAEUVSUh6S — nice_marmot (@the_unachiever) March 18, 2019

As dumb as this whole accusation and shit is, this tweet out of context us hysterical.



Love ya Shane. But for real. This is the stupidest shit. The internet is so thirsty for drama. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) March 18, 2019

…and shocking.

gurl what pic.twitter.com/X4JUOZInKc — Clarkisha Kent: This One Lady (@IWriteAllDay_) March 18, 2019

One social media user said that Dawson's tweets had "broken" Twitter.

how do i turn this website off and back on again? i think it’s broken — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 18, 2019

The joke even seemed to have started a wave of "Shane Dawson's cat accounts" appearing on the social media platform to further spread hype surrounding the YouTuber's confession.

Sorry I'm late. — Shane Dawson's Cat (@cat_dawsons) March 18, 2019

Some Twitterians, though, were disappointed by Dawson being targeted for over-the-top jokes he made in the past, complaining that it has become hard to make a joke on internet without insulting someone.

people can’t handle dark humor anymore, sad. — ♓︎ (@kerriganlea) March 18, 2019