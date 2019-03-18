YouTuber Shane Dawson Sends Twitter Into MELTDOWN Revealing He 'Didn't F**k Cat'

Popular YouTube blogger Shane Dawson caused a Twitterquake with a recent series of posts where he tried to debunk a persisting rumour based on a podcast made in 2015, where he said that once he "came all over [his] cat". He claimed that the story was "a dumb awful sketch idea" that he used as a joke in the podcast, but which was entirely untrue.
i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?)— Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019
Despite his attempts to be persuasive, many Twitterians were left unconvinced and continued to explicitly suggest that he has a sexual interest in his furry pets.
Admit it, @shanedawson This turns you on! pic.twitter.com/e1UPEeAToN— JonnyEthco (@JonnyEthco) March 18, 2019
it's okay if you had some time with Garfield, don't worry man, sometimes we just gotta relieve some stress on Monday's— Shane (@FourScore64) March 18, 2019
Numerous netizens laughed at the whole "I didn't f**k my cat" comment, noting that when taken out of context, it sounds hilarious…
This is the greatest thing I have experienced on the Twitter and also the worst. pic.twitter.com/aAEUVSUh6S— nice_marmot (@the_unachiever) March 18, 2019
As dumb as this whole accusation and shit is, this tweet out of context us hysterical.— Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) March 18, 2019
Love ya Shane. But for real. This is the stupidest shit. The internet is so thirsty for drama.
…and shocking.
gurl what pic.twitter.com/X4JUOZInKc— Clarkisha Kent: This One Lady (@IWriteAllDay_) March 18, 2019
One social media user said that Dawson's tweets had "broken" Twitter.
how do i turn this website off and back on again? i think it’s broken— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 18, 2019
The joke even seemed to have started a wave of "Shane Dawson's cat accounts" appearing on the social media platform to further spread hype surrounding the YouTuber's confession.
Sorry I'm late.— Shane Dawson's Cat (@cat_dawsons) March 18, 2019
Some Twitterians, though, were disappointed by Dawson being targeted for over-the-top jokes he made in the past, complaining that it has become hard to make a joke on internet without insulting someone.
people can’t handle dark humor anymore, sad.— ♓︎ (@kerriganlea) March 18, 2019
Guys.. you should know by now that you cannot have fun or make jokes on the internet. This place is for truths and seriousness.— MattG (@MattG124) March 18, 2019
To prove this to you I've seriously got my dick out on this cutting board and if I'm being truthful it's been detached from my body.
