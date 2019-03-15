Twitterians Facepalm Over Trans Woman's Money Demand for Being Called 'Sir'

A UK woman, who began transitioning in 2014, aged 61, complained about the conduct of Southern Rail staff, who she claims called her 'sir'.

Katie Yeomans, 66, said she demanded an apology and £2,500 in compensation after what she described as an ordeal that made her take pills to be able to sleep at night.

"It is diabolical. I care because I spent five years transitioning and I have all of my legal documentation. So whether people like it or not I am a woman and I expect to be treated as a woman. I don't expect to be treated as a man," Ms. Yeomans said.

Commentators on Twitter were largely bewildered by Ms. Yeomans' claim, questioning her demand for financial remedy.

A Southern Rail spokesman said the company looked into the case and has disputed Ms. Yeomans' claim.

"However with investigations ongoing it would be inappropriate to make any further comment on this particular case. We promote diversity within the organisation and across the rail industry," the spokesman added.