Effigy of 'Night King' From 'Game of Thrones' Set on Fire in Russia (PHOTOS)

Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) is a popular Eastern Slavic folk holiday, celebrated during the last week before Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter. Some traditional Maslenitsa activities include eating pancakes, fist fighting, snowball battles, sleigh rides and burning "Lady Maslenitsa" that represents winter.

An effigy of the Night King, a character from the "Game of Thrones" drama series, who heads an army of the dead and generally wants to destroy people of the Seven Kingdoms has been set on fire instead of "Lady Maslenitsa" in the archaeological park "Argamach" in the Lipetsk region of Russia.

Photos of the Maslenitsa celebration have been widely distributed on social networks with netizens joking that it was a spoiler for the last season or the "Russian version of the Burning Man festival".

This year Maslenitsa took place from 4-10 March.