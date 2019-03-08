'Weaker Sex? Strong Women!' Pin-Up Ladies Challenge the Concept of 'Man's Job'

The calendar’s creator said that the ladies featured in her work are true champions in the fight for gender equality who are helping to prove that that there’s no division of labour between the sexes.

As people across the world celebrate International Women’s Day, a Russian photographer named Yulia Yaropolova rolled out her latest work dedicated to the occasion – a calendar that celebrates women engaged in occupations which are sometimes regarded as better suited for men.

Женщины мужских профессий



Фотограф Юлия Ярополова из молодёжного проекта "Сеть" выпустила фото-календарь о женщинах в мужских профессиях. Этим Юлия хотела напомнить всем девушкам и женщинам в преддверии Международного женского дня, что борьба за равноправие — это не противопо… pic.twitter.com/ChMW35isgX — Русский код (@rus_kod) 7 марта 2019 г.

​The pin-up-style calendar features thirteen ladies (one for each month, plus one on the cover), each of whom represents professions that were previously considered to be a "man’s job", such as rugby players, car mechanics and rescuers.

According to the project’s author herself, the heroines of are true champions in the fight for gender equality.

"Every day they prove with their work that there’s no division of labor into man’s and woman’s jobs," she said.