Fanboys Swarm Estonian Capital for 'Save PewDiePie' Parade (VIDEO)

The embattled YouTube king Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has been embroiled in an exhausting battle for YouTube's top spot with the Indian record label T-Series.

The hashtag #Sub2Pewds — his fans' weapon of choice against the Indian channel — has gone beyond the Net, with crowds of Estonian fanboys taking to the streets of Tallinn for a "Save PewDiePie" parade.

A video on Twitter showed a hundred teenagers walk across Tallinn toward the city square, chanting the name of their hero and carrying banners reading "Sub 2 Pewds".

In another short clip, the demonstrators can be heard playing "B*tch Lasagna", PewDiePie's viral diss on T-Series.

The Swedish vlogger appeared to be impressed with this display of support. "The Baltic states are by our side," he tweeted.

Kjellberg has the most-subscribed YouTube channel of all time, with nearly 87,495,000 subscribers as of the time of publication. His supremacy, however, has recently been challenged by Indian channel T-Series; Pewds is currently boasting a 37,000 margin in the subscriber count, but fans are afraid that he will soon lose be dethroned as T-Series briefly climbed to the top spot last week.