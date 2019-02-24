Kim Kardashian Wows Fans as She Reveals NEW Hair Colour in Provocative VIDEO

Kim Kardashian, who apparently has a thing for experiments with hair style and colour, has sent her fans into a frenzy, having showcased a fiery-red hair makeover in a very short, yet provocative, Snapchat video.
In addition to blowing her followers away with the transformation, the 38-year-old reality show star filmed herself sucking a lollipop while donning a ruby red sheer bodysuit.
@KimKardashian looks STUNNING with red hair. Whatever she is up to sign me up!! pic.twitter.com/Bkjcmj1zDP— JAM (@alexander_jon7) 24 февраля 2019 г.
@KimKardashian IM LIVING FOR A RED HAIR KIM K. pic.twitter.com/QNjvCyJ6Dk— Haley♡ (@Halmary22Hmr) 24 февраля 2019 г.
kim kardashian invented red hair— bryce (@kingbrycehurley) 24 февраля 2019 г.
This is not the first time that Kim has tried the fiery hair colour: in season 7 episode 3 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, called “Everybody’s Wigging Out”, she wore a red wig in a bid to morph into “Russian spy” Natasha.
@KimKardashian you should get another red wig and go as Natasha again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S6zBnfBdgx— Khloé (@AdoreKhloeAK) 17 марта 2015 г.
She also glowed in a red wig while exploring her villainous side in a sexy Poison Ivy Halloween costume in 2011:
we all know that Kim kardashian is the poison ivy that we all deserve💦💦 pic.twitter.com/4oFvjM6itR— 𝙠𝙖𝙮𝙡🎈 (@kayleymillxr) 19 августа 2016 г.
