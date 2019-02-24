Kim Kardashian Wows Fans as She Reveals NEW Hair Colour in Provocative VIDEO

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a trend-setter since her husband Kanye West renovated her wardrobe to make it more style-friendly when they started dating, and the rapper often gives his better half some make-up advice.

Kim Kardashian, who apparently has a thing for experiments with hair style and colour, has sent her fans into a frenzy, having showcased a fiery-red hair makeover in a very short, yet provocative, Snapchat video.

In addition to blowing her followers away with the transformation, the 38-year-old reality show star filmed herself sucking a lollipop while donning a ruby red sheer bodysuit.

@KimKardashian looks STUNNING with red hair. Whatever she is up to sign me up!! pic.twitter.com/Bkjcmj1zDP — JAM (@alexander_jon7) 24 февраля 2019 г.

kim kardashian invented red hair — bryce (@kingbrycehurley) 24 февраля 2019 г.

This is not the first time that Kim has tried the fiery hair colour: in season 7 episode 3 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, called “Everybody’s Wigging Out”, she wore a red wig in a bid to morph into “Russian spy” Natasha.

@KimKardashian you should get another red wig and go as Natasha again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S6zBnfBdgx — Khloé (@AdoreKhloeAK) 17 марта 2015 г.

She also glowed in a red wig while exploring her villainous side in a sexy Poison Ivy Halloween costume in 2011: