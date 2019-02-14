Model Desperate to Go Under Knife Despite Almost Dying After Third Boob Job

Only after her second surgery did she realize that the happiness she felt afterwards indicated that medical transformations had become her real obsession, outweighing the major health risks she eventually had to face up to.

22-year-old webcam model Amanda Ahola from the Finnish town of Jyväskylä, hasn’t apparently been put off by a number of severe complications that occurred during her third plastic surgery, which almost left her dead. She is willing to go still further to achieve her goal of becoming “a real life sex doll”, she said when opening up during Wednesday night's episode of the E! reality series Botched.

“I was really closer to dying, but even after the near-death experience, I'm still as addicted as I ever was to plastic surgery,” she commented on the coma she ended up in for several days after the long-awaited surgery in Lithuania.

After the first boob augmentation made her feel like she was on cloud nine, she realised it was more like an addiction for her, making her opt for more and more surgeries, which she notably first started thinking about when she was in grade school.

"After my second boob job, it became really apparent to me that I had an addiction because I realised how happy it had made me.”

"I would say that having plastic surgery is better than sex… way better."

The model has so far spent $5,000 on a nose job and thousands of dollars on lip fillers and Botox injections. She has also splashed out nearly $20,000 on three breast augmentations, enhancing her B cup breasts to an overwhelming 30GG cup. Speaking about the fortune she needed for her body transformations, she mentioned a sugar daddy whom she met on Instagram and who, she said, eagerly covered her latest surgery bills:

“I have never met my sugar daddy. I've only spoken to him on the phone. Obviously, if someone wants to pay my bills or surgeries and is content to not having a physical relationship with me that is fine,” Amanda remarked.

Now, less than two years after the near-death experience, Amanda is hoping to go under the knife of widely-known Botched surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, much to the dismay of the general public, many of whom made a cuckoo sign below the news link on Twitter:

Again surgeons operating on unstable individuals!!!! — Kerry (@Bartsboss69) 14 февраля 2019 г.

Whatadisaster! — Adrian Darmon (@artcultfr) 14 февраля 2019 г.

Some openly suggested the girl is in desperate need of psychotherapy: