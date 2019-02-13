Thousands of Dead Cuttlefish Washed Ashore Popular Chilean Beach (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Thousands of dead cuttlefish have been washed up on a popular beach in Chile, as shown by a video uploaded on the internet.
READ MORE: Fatal Stranding: Over a Hundred Dolphins Beach Themselves in New Zealand
The incident occurred at the Bahia Inglesa Beach, a popular tourist spot, and it is feared that the occurrence could be linked to pollution or global warning.
Massive mortality of Cuttlefish (Squid) in Bahía Inglesa Beach, Caldera, Northern Chile.— Corelion, LLC (@corelionnews) 11 февраля 2019 г.
Source: alerta roja #corelionnews #news #new #present #travel #world #worldnews #interesting #information #chile #cuttlefish #animal #nature #beach #photo #photography #today #hoy pic.twitter.com/1xiGkczHCp
Terrifying! Thousands of cuttlefish strand on beach in Chile #cuttlefish #Chile #Atacama https://t.co/uGcgLcjsjI via @Strange_Sounds pic.twitter.com/ubXjgnAeaP— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) 11 февраля 2019 г.
Local residents said this is the first time they've seen such an occurrence, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)