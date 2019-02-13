Thousands of Dead Cuttlefish Washed Ashore Popular Chilean Beach (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Officials have launched a probe into the unusual incident and urged the local public to abstain from eating the dead cuttlefish as doing so could lead to food poisoning, Chile's Cooperativa online media outlet reported.

Thousands of dead cuttlefish have been washed up on a popular beach in Chile, as shown by a video uploaded on the internet.

READ MORE: Fatal Stranding: Over a Hundred Dolphins Beach Themselves in New Zealand

The incident occurred at the Bahia Inglesa Beach, a popular tourist spot, and it is feared that the occurrence could be linked to pollution or global warning.

Local residents said this is the first time they've seen such an occurrence, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.