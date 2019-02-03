Russian Fighter Khabib Says Would Attack McGregor 100 Times More

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov does not regret his notorious post-bout fight with Irish athlete Conor McGregor pointing out that he was not the one who initiated the melee.

Russian Nurmagomedov said in an interview he would have engaged in the post-bout fight with Irish mixed martial artist and boxer McGregor and his team again, if the circumstances managed to repeat.

"This is on the list of things I regret. If the situation repeated even 100 times — I would have done the same for 100 times," the fighter said in an interview. "I don't regret my actions one bit. Some liked it, and some didn't."

According to Nurmagomedov, the conflict had been brewing a long time, as numerous provocations were made toward his team. Khabib turned a blind eye on them for a time, but the October 6 incident was the last straw.

At the same time, Khabib acknowledged that he could forgive McGregor in the future.

On October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately following the fight, Khabib jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish boxer also took part.

Both fighters were punished with hefty fines and temporary disqualifications: Khabib with a $500,000 fine and 9 months of disqualification, and McGregor with $50,000 and a 6-month lockout from the professional arena.