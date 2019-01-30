Haters Gonna Hate: Italy's Salvini Shares PHOTO of His & Trump's VOODOO Dolls

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has long been known for his tough stance on migration, as well as being a prominent social media user with a good sense of humour.

Matteo Salvini posted a funny picture of puppets resembling voodoo dolls with faces of US President Donald Trump, former Brazilian President Michel Temer, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and himself.

"Salvini voodoo doll? Only 10 euros, a deal for so many haters! But I think of the many who love me and I am happy", he wrote on his Twitter page.

Bambolina Voodoo di Salvini? Solo 10 euro, un affare per tanti rosiconi!

Ma io penso ai tanti che mi vogliono bene e mi rallegro.😃 pic.twitter.com/Ex9yX6zdDO — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) 29 января 2019 г.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister has been promoting a tougher migration policy, stressing that Italy, which often serves as the first point of entry to the European Union for undocumented migrants, would take no more.

Matteo Salvini, 45, is an Italian politician, the leader of Lega party, serving as Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior since 1 June 2018.