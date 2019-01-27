'KFC Heiress' Gets Naked, Puts On $10 Mln Worth of Diamonds for Racy Photo Op

The model explained that her experience during the photoshoot was both scary and artistic, as she had to be naked in front of some 20 people.

Lingerie designer and Instagram celebrity Kaila Methven has appeared on the pages of the latest issue of JMG Lifestyle magazine, wearing nothing but diamonds and a Versace crown to cover her modesty.

Methven, who styles herself as "KFC heiress" because grandfather founded the company which supplies the lion’s share of chicken used by the fast food chain, claimed that her goal was to helm "empower women".

"I wanted to create a shoot that is strong and fearless and powerful," Methven said as quoted by the Sun, praising JMG Lifestyle for "representing strong, modern day women".

She also remarked that the photoshoot itself turned out to be a both "scary" and "artistic" experience for her.

"For the shoot, I had to be naked in front of about 20 people, which was a little scary at first, but it really wasn’t about nudity for me, this was about creating something artistic and empowering with a woman’s body," she said.