Register
18:59 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mariah Carey performs during the All The Hits tour at The BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL

    Netizens Frown as Mariah Carey Set to Perform in Saudi Arabia

    © AP Photo / Michael Zorn/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The singer’s upcoming voyage to the Kingdom apparently does not sit well with a number of social media users who slammed the event, citing Saudi Arabia’s track record on women’s rights and the country’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen.

    American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is about to hold her first-ever performance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the country’s first international golf tournament.

    According to the Arab News daily newspaper, Carey’s performance will take place in King Abdullah Economic City, located on the coast of the Red Sea, on 31 January.

    This development evoked a negative reaction online, with some social media users urging the singer not to perform in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s track record on women’s rights, while some called on her to use her performance to raise awareness about female activists detained there.

    ​A number of people also took a dim view of Carey’s upcoming event due to Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the ongoing armed conflict in Yemen.

    ​Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and Houthi rebels, with the Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict at Hadi’s request.

    Since last year, the Saudi government seemingly set about reforms aimed at liberalising the country, lifting a ban which prevented women from driving and criminalising sexual harassment, in addition to other measures. 

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Unveils $427-Billion Plan to Reform Economy
    Saudi Women No Longer Need Male Permission for Childbirth Procedures - Reports
    Saudi Teen Who Fled Family to Canada Drinks Wine, Smokes Rolled-Up Cigarette
    Tags:
    performance, reaction, social media, Mariah Carey, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse