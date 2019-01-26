WATCH Small Plane Reportedly Injures Onlooker During Takeoff in Brazil

A small plane hit a man with its left wing, as the onlooker was watching it take off from a runway in Turmalina Park in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.
READ MORE: ‘Oh Sh*t!': California Flight Instructor Makes Successful Emergency Landing
The onlooker was reportedly filming the aircraft's take off when the accident happened. After the man was knocked out by the plane's wing, he sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised.
All comments
Show new comments (0)